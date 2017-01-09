10 Reasons Why Social Media Compliance Matters
Companies are challenged every day to figure out how to balance the risks versus rewards in allowing social media communications and permitting the use of personal networks to promote the business. Preapproval of... Continue »
Tapping Into the Power of the Digital Workplace
Tech has reimagined the workplace with the use of unified communications, mobile devices, cloud apps and collaboration. Here's how to become a digital business. Continue »
Poor Password Habits Can Endanger Business
Although most individuals know what safe passwords should be, most people tend to ignore what they know and instead use easy-to-remember passwords because their fear of forgetting is stronger than their fear of being... Continue »
How the Gig Economy Benefits Business and Workers
Businesses are increasing their use of contingent workers, thereby creating momentum for what's called a "gig economy," according to recent survey research from EY. The resulting report, "Is the Gig Economy a... Continue »
Rewards and Risks of Software-Defined WANs
Distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks are escalating in frequency and scale, and the traffic they generate is sudden, massive and completely unpredictable. Almost any technology-savvy person with a computer and... Continue »
Focus on 5 Strategic Issues in 2017
As the pace of technological change accelerates and the level of digital disruption grows, IT and business leaders must focus on five essential factors in 2017. Continue »
Why IT Monitoring Tools Are Not Stopping Outages
Most organizations are still using network monitoring solutions that aren't very effective in predicting network performance issues and/or outages, according to a recent survey from Veriflow. The accompanying report, "Network Complexity, Change... More »
Positive Momentum for IT Will Build in 2017
It's a good time to be a CIO: Top organizational influencers are increasingly viewing IT leaders as essential contributors to critical business strategies. The potential for innovation seems limitless, and tech budgets are on the rise for the year... More »
Nine Advantages of Open Source Software
Even though some IT leaders shy away from open-source technology, its origins are rooted in traditional IT processes. Open-source software has come a long way over the years, and the always-active open-source communities are one of the primary... More »
Eight Interesting Facts About Java
Java, the long-lasting programming language, remains immensely popular—and for many good reasons. Java is the go-to language for millions of software developers. Java emerged as a tech juggernaut because of its unique portability and its... More »
11 Best Practices for Business Intelligence
Interest in business intelligence (BI) is surging, as big data is expected to explode into a $50 billion market in 2015—nearly doubling its current size. Why not, when BI supports so many business-critical functions, such as analytics,... More »
Securing New Technology in the Public Sector
Emerging technologies are making their mark on public service, but secure management is vital to national security and to the delivery of citizen services. More »
The Head of Technology for Aramex Simplifies IT
The CTO of Aramex focuses on simplifying the logistics company’s infrastructure—and ensuring that his team remains ready for technology’s latest trends. More »
Adopting Digital Change Inside the Enterprise
Even with all the changes digital technologies have brought to the way organizations communicate externally, internally they still operate in a fundamentally siloed way. More »
Transformation Is a No. 1 Priority for Modern CIOs
For any digital transformation initiative to be successful, existing walls between business units and departments must come down. More »
Why IT and Agile Don’t Get Along
Even though agile practices may work effectively for a startup, it often works disastrously within a large corporation. More »
Engineering Analytics Uses IoT to Improve UX
When companies leverage IoT and engineering analytics, they can create immense value by eliminating waste, conserving energy and optimizing the supply chain. More »
