 
cioinsight.com

How to Optimize Business Intelligence

Some organizations are reaping returns from their investments in business intelligence (BI), but less than half of them feel they are getting the full benefit of such programs, according to a recent report from Forbes... Continue »
cioinsight.com

Have the Courage to Change

As we start this new year, I will leave you with a simple thought: Accept what is, let go of what was, and have faith in what will be. Continue »
cioinsight.com

IT Jobs and Salaries Will Increase in 2017

U.S. CIOs and other tech executives are feeling optimistic about prospects for IT jobs and salary growth in 2017, according to a recent survey from Janco Associates. Thousands of domestic technology jobs are expected... Continue »
cioinsight.com

10 Ways to Deal With Hacktivist Attacks

Hacktivist attacks affect everyone. You don't have to be a high-profile oil or pharmaceutical company to suffer from one. Just combining personal and work activities while online, posting too much information to... Continue »
cioinsight.com

How Decentralized IT Can Lead to Chaos

The ongoing decentralization of IT management—fueled by increasingly empowered business departments that are taking ownership of some tech areas—is putting a strain on CIOs and their teams, according to a... Continue »
cioinsight.com

10 Reasons Why Social Media Compliance Matters

Companies are challenged every day to figure out how to balance the risks versus rewards in allowing social media communications and permitting the use of personal networks to promote the business. Preapproval of... Continue »

IT NEWS & TRENDS

 

Why IT Monitoring Tools Are Not Stopping Outages

Most organizations are still using network monitoring solutions that aren't very effective in predicting network performance issues and/or outages, according to a recent survey from Veriflow. The accompanying report, "Network Complexity, Change... More »

Positive Momentum for IT Will Build in 2017

It's a good time to be a CIO: Top organizational influencers are increasingly viewing IT leaders as essential contributors to critical business strategies. The potential for innovation seems limitless, and tech budgets are on the rise for the year... More »

Nine Advantages of Open Source Software

Even though some IT leaders shy away from open-source technology, its origins are rooted in traditional IT processes. Open-source software has come a long way over the years, and the always-active open-source communities are one of the primary... More »

Eight Interesting Facts About Java

Java, the long-lasting programming language, remains immensely popular—and for many good reasons. Java is the go-to language for millions of software developers. Java emerged as a tech juggernaut because of its unique portability and its... More »

11 Best Practices for Business Intelligence

Interest in business intelligence (BI) is surging, as big data is expected to explode into a $50 billion market in 2015—nearly doubling its current size. Why not, when BI supports so many business-critical functions, such as analytics,... More »
More IT NEWS & TRENDS »

EXPERT VOICES

 

Securing New Technology in the Public Sector

Emerging technologies are making their mark on public service, but secure management is vital to national security and to the delivery of citizen services. More »

The Head of Technology for Aramex Simplifies IT

The CTO of Aramex focuses on simplifying the logistics company’s infrastructure—and ensuring that his team remains ready for technology’s latest trends. More »

Adopting Digital Change Inside the Enterprise

Even with all the changes digital technologies have brought to the way organizations communicate externally, internally they still operate in a fundamentally siloed way. More »

Transformation Is a No. 1 Priority for Modern CIOs

For any digital transformation initiative to be successful, existing walls between business units and departments must come down.  More »

Why IT and Agile Don’t Get Along

Even though agile practices may work effectively for a startup, it often works disastrously within a large corporation. More »

Engineering Analytics Uses IoT to Improve UX

When companies leverage IoT and engineering analytics, they can create immense value by eliminating waste, conserving energy and optimizing the supply chain. More »
More EXPERT VOICES »
Manage your Newsletters: Login Register
 
 
 
 
 

Topics by Type

Articles by Type

Contact Us

 
 