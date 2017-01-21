Why IT Security Will Remain a Top Priority in 2017
A significant number of CIOs, along with other C-suite executives and managers, reported that their technology budget will see major increases this year, according to a recent survey from Mondo. The accompanying "2017...
It's Very Clear: Clouds Are Getting Big
In a best-case scenario, clouds help organizations innovate and disrupt. Moreover, they frequently cut or shift costs by transferring CAPEX to OPEX.
Citizen Development Is Spreading Rapidly
So-called "citizen developers" are increasingly building custom business applications without code, giving employees better access to data and leading to faster decision making, according to a new report. The study,...
Digital Transformation Is More Than a Buzzword
Even with all the technologies in place to support digital business, there's another major problem: getting everyone on board and pointed in the same direction.
Digital Transformation Is About More Than Tech
While the completion of a digital transformation has emerged as a top strategic priority for many organizations, continuing dependencies on legacy technologies create barriers to such efforts, according to a recent...
The Disconnect Between Breaches and Solutions
The average company suffers two or three security breaches a month, a new survey reveals, and yet a majority of security executives said they are confident in their ability to protect their enterprises from...
Why IT Monitoring Tools Are Not Stopping Outages
Most organizations are still using network monitoring solutions that aren't very effective in predicting network performance issues and/or outages, according to a recent survey from Veriflow. The accompanying report, "Network Complexity, Change...
Positive Momentum for IT Will Build in 2017
It's a good time to be a CIO: Top organizational influencers are increasingly viewing IT leaders as essential contributors to critical business strategies. The potential for innovation seems limitless, and tech budgets are on the rise for the year...
Nine Advantages of Open Source Software
Even though some IT leaders shy away from open-source technology, its origins are rooted in traditional IT processes. Open-source software has come a long way over the years, and the always-active open-source communities are one of the primary...
Eight Interesting Facts About Java
Java, the long-lasting programming language, remains immensely popular—and for many good reasons. Java is the go-to language for millions of software developers. Java emerged as a tech juggernaut because of its unique portability and its...
11 Best Practices for Business Intelligence
Interest in business intelligence (BI) is surging, as big data is expected to explode into a $50 billion market in 2015—nearly doubling its current size. Why not, when BI supports so many business-critical functions, such as analytics,...
Securing New Technology in the Public Sector
Emerging technologies are making their mark on public service, but secure management is vital to national security and to the delivery of citizen services.
The Head of Technology for Aramex Simplifies IT
The CTO of Aramex focuses on simplifying the logistics company's infrastructure—and ensuring that his team remains ready for technology's latest trends.
Adopting Digital Change Inside the Enterprise
Even with all the changes digital technologies have brought to the way organizations communicate externally, internally they still operate in a fundamentally siloed way.
Transformation Is a No. 1 Priority for Modern CIOs
For any digital transformation initiative to be successful, existing walls between business units and departments must come down.
Why IT and Agile Don’t Get Along
Even though agile practices may work effectively for a startup, it often works disastrously within a large corporation.
Engineering Analytics Uses IoT to Improve UX
When companies leverage IoT and engineering analytics, they can create immense value by eliminating waste, conserving energy and optimizing the supply chain.
