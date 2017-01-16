How to Optimize Business Intelligence
Some organizations are reaping returns from their investments in business intelligence (BI), but less than half of them feel they are getting the full benefit of such programs, according to a recent report from Forbes... Continue »
Have the Courage to Change
As we start this new year, I will leave you with a simple thought: Accept what is, let go of what was, and have faith in what will be. Continue »
IT Jobs and Salaries Will Increase in 2017
U.S. CIOs and other tech executives are feeling optimistic about prospects for IT jobs and salary growth in 2017, according to a recent survey from Janco Associates. Thousands of domestic technology jobs are expected... Continue »
10 Ways to Deal With Hacktivist Attacks
Hacktivist attacks affect everyone. You don't have to be a high-profile oil or pharmaceutical company to suffer from one. Just combining personal and work activities while online, posting too much information to... Continue »
How Decentralized IT Can Lead to Chaos
The ongoing decentralization of IT management—fueled by increasingly empowered business departments that are taking ownership of some tech areas—is putting a strain on CIOs and their teams, according to a... Continue »
10 Reasons Why Social Media Compliance Matters
Companies are challenged every day to figure out how to balance the risks versus rewards in allowing social media communications and permitting the use of personal networks to promote the business. Preapproval of... Continue »
IT NEWS & TRENDS
Why IT Monitoring Tools Are Not Stopping Outages
Most organizations are still using network monitoring solutions that aren't very effective in predicting network performance issues and/or outages, according to a recent survey from Veriflow. The accompanying report, "Network Complexity, Change... More »
Positive Momentum for IT Will Build in 2017
It's a good time to be a CIO: Top organizational influencers are increasingly viewing IT leaders as essential contributors to critical business strategies. The potential for innovation seems limitless, and tech budgets are on the rise for the year... More »
Nine Advantages of Open Source Software
Even though some IT leaders shy away from open-source technology, its origins are rooted in traditional IT processes. Open-source software has come a long way over the years, and the always-active open-source communities are one of the primary... More »
Eight Interesting Facts About Java
Java, the long-lasting programming language, remains immensely popular—and for many good reasons. Java is the go-to language for millions of software developers. Java emerged as a tech juggernaut because of its unique portability and its... More »
11 Best Practices for Business Intelligence
Interest in business intelligence (BI) is surging, as big data is expected to explode into a $50 billion market in 2015—nearly doubling its current size. Why not, when BI supports so many business-critical functions, such as analytics,... More »
EXPERT VOICES
Securing New Technology in the Public Sector
Emerging technologies are making their mark on public service, but secure management is vital to national security and to the delivery of citizen services. More »
The Head of Technology for Aramex Simplifies IT
The CTO of Aramex focuses on simplifying the logistics company’s infrastructure—and ensuring that his team remains ready for technology’s latest trends. More »
Adopting Digital Change Inside the Enterprise
Even with all the changes digital technologies have brought to the way organizations communicate externally, internally they still operate in a fundamentally siloed way. More »
Transformation Is a No. 1 Priority for Modern CIOs
For any digital transformation initiative to be successful, existing walls between business units and departments must come down. More »
Why IT and Agile Don’t Get Along
Even though agile practices may work effectively for a startup, it often works disastrously within a large corporation. More »
Engineering Analytics Uses IoT to Improve UX
When companies leverage IoT and engineering analytics, they can create immense value by eliminating waste, conserving energy and optimizing the supply chain. More »
MOST POPULAR