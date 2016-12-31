Why IT Monitoring Tools Are Not Stopping Outages
Most organizations are still using network monitoring solutions that aren't very effective in predicting network performance issues and/or outages, according to a recent survey from Veriflow. The accompanying report,... Continue »
What's the Cloud's Role in Digital Transformation?
A new study reports that while digital transformation is a top priority for enterprises, most IT decision-makers have not fully implemented the technology needed to address initiatives that are critical to digital... Continue »
Tech Supports the Growth of the Freelance Economy
The freelance economy continued to grow this year, fueled, in part, by technology, said a new study commissioned by the freelance website Upwork and the Freelancers Union. Conducted by Edelman Intelligence, the... Continue »
New Cyber-Security Model Spurs Innovation
Forward-thinking organizations are adopting a new model for cyber-security that acts on analytic inputs and adapts to evolving risks and threats, said a new report from PwC. As a result, cyber-security is leading to... Continue »
The Top Risks for Organizations in 2017
If fears about the year ahead are keeping you up at night, you're in good company: Corporate board members and executive leaders have plenty on their minds these days, according to a recent survey from Protiviti and... Continue »
Securing New Technology in the Public Sector
Emerging technologies are making their mark on public service, but secure management is vital to national security and to the delivery of citizen services. Continue »
IT NEWS & TRENDS
Positive Momentum for IT Will Build in 2017
It's a good time to be a CIO: Top organizational influencers are increasingly viewing IT leaders as essential contributors to critical business strategies. The potential for innovation seems limitless, and tech budgets are on the rise for the year... More »
Nine Advantages of Open Source Software
Even though some IT leaders shy away from open-source technology, its origins are rooted in traditional IT processes. Open-source software has come a long way over the years, and the always-active open-source communities are one of the primary... More »
Eight Interesting Facts About Java
Java, the long-lasting programming language, remains immensely popular—and for many good reasons. Java is the go-to language for millions of software developers. Java emerged as a tech juggernaut because of its unique portability and its... More »
11 Best Practices for Business Intelligence
Interest in business intelligence (BI) is surging, as big data is expected to explode into a $50 billion market in 2015—nearly doubling its current size. Why not, when BI supports so many business-critical functions, such as analytics,... More »
EXPERT VOICES
The Head of Technology for Aramex Simplifies IT
The CTO of Aramex focuses on simplifying the logistics company’s infrastructure—and ensuring that his team remains ready for technology’s latest trends. More »
Adopting Digital Change Inside the Enterprise
Even with all the changes digital technologies have brought to the way organizations communicate externally, internally they still operate in a fundamentally siloed way. More »
Transformation Is a No. 1 Priority for Modern CIOs
For any digital transformation initiative to be successful, existing walls between business units and departments must come down. More »
Why IT and Agile Don’t Get Along
Even though agile practices may work effectively for a startup, it often works disastrously within a large corporation. More »
Engineering Analytics Uses IoT to Improve UX
When companies leverage IoT and engineering analytics, they can create immense value by eliminating waste, conserving energy and optimizing the supply chain. More »
CIO Leads Transformation at Denison University
The CIO of Denison University reveals why becoming more agile is essential and how the school is developing an infrastructure that is scalable and secure. More »
