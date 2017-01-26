The Evolving and Vital Role of the Data Scientist
While there are no simple answers and no one-size-fits-all approach, there are ways to tap into the talents of data scientists and citizen data scientists. Continue »
How to Protect Your Business Against Cyber-Threats
With well-funded hackers becoming even more technically astute, long-trusted cyber-security methods are no longer enough to protect an organization's intellectual property, business data, and private employee and... Continue »
11 Cyber-Security Predictions for 2017
A new forecast predicts that automated malware attacks will have a devastating effect on the internet of things (IoT). It also predicts the rise of the Shadownet (IoT botnets that can't be seen or measured using... Continue »
Storage Platform Gets High Marks at UNC Charlotte
The university migrated to a consolidated storage platform to improve computing performance, streamline IT and prepare for anticipated needs in the future. Continue »
Why Businesses Are Investing in Content Analytics
Content analytics is expected to be essential within five years, even though most organizations are just beginning to explore this developing technology, according to a recent survey from the Association for... Continue »
Disaster Recovery Plans and Testing Are Lacking
Only 60 percent of the organizations surveyed have a documented disaster recovery plan in place, and just 40 percent of them test the plan annually, according to a new survey. Moreover, the majority of companies are... Continue »
IT NEWS & TRENDS
Why IT Monitoring Tools Are Not Stopping Outages
Most organizations are still using network monitoring solutions that aren't very effective in predicting network performance issues and/or outages, according to a recent survey from Veriflow. The accompanying report, "Network Complexity, Change... More »
Positive Momentum for IT Will Build in 2017
It's a good time to be a CIO: Top organizational influencers are increasingly viewing IT leaders as essential contributors to critical business strategies. The potential for innovation seems limitless, and tech budgets are on the rise for the year... More »
Nine Advantages of Open Source Software
Even though some IT leaders shy away from open-source technology, its origins are rooted in traditional IT processes. Open-source software has come a long way over the years, and the always-active open-source communities are one of the primary... More »
Eight Interesting Facts About Java
Java, the long-lasting programming language, remains immensely popular—and for many good reasons. Java is the go-to language for millions of software developers. Java emerged as a tech juggernaut because of its unique portability and its... More »
11 Best Practices for Business Intelligence
Interest in business intelligence (BI) is surging, as big data is expected to explode into a $50 billion market in 2015—nearly doubling its current size. Why not, when BI supports so many business-critical functions, such as analytics,... More »
EXPERT VOICES
Securing New Technology in the Public Sector
Emerging technologies are making their mark on public service, but secure management is vital to national security and to the delivery of citizen services. More »
The Head of Technology for Aramex Simplifies IT
The CTO of Aramex focuses on simplifying the logistics company’s infrastructure—and ensuring that his team remains ready for technology’s latest trends. More »
Adopting Digital Change Inside the Enterprise
Even with all the changes digital technologies have brought to the way organizations communicate externally, internally they still operate in a fundamentally siloed way. More »
Transformation Is a No. 1 Priority for Modern CIOs
For any digital transformation initiative to be successful, existing walls between business units and departments must come down. More »
Why IT and Agile Don’t Get Along
Even though agile practices may work effectively for a startup, it often works disastrously within a large corporation. More »
Engineering Analytics Uses IoT to Improve UX
When companies leverage IoT and engineering analytics, they can create immense value by eliminating waste, conserving energy and optimizing the supply chain. More »
MOST POPULAR