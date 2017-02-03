Security and Privacy Concerns Dog the Cloud
Security and privacy of data and systems in the cloud remain a top worry for the majority of IT professionals worldwide, according to a new survey. Furthermore, unauthorized access, malware and DoS attacks are the top... Continue »
Capital Power's CIO Helps the Firm's Bottom Line
Darryl Vleeming, Capital Power's CIO, talks about the strategic use of technology, his IT road map, attracting tech talent, analytics, the cloud and the IoT. Continue »
Dealing With Unacceptable Excuses for Being Late
Maybe the whole flex-work thing hasn't caught on after all. The majority of CIOs and other executives expect staffers to show up on the job on time every day, according to a recent survey from CareerBuilder. A... Continue »
How to Speed Up Software Release Rates
CIOs and other IT decision-makers are committed to increasing the frequency of software releases. However, boosting the rate of these releases often leads to eventual failures, according to a recent survey from... Continue »
How to Lose a Good Customer
A company should have a good understanding of the customer relationship and offer the products, services, tools and plans that will motivate a customer to stay. Continue »
Companies Are Ill-Prepared for Cyber-Attacks
A recent survey reveals that most organizations are not prepared for outsider attacks, data vulnerability, insider sabotage, user errors and phishing. It also explores security concerns when migrating to the cloud and... Continue »
IT NEWS & TRENDS
11 Cyber-Security Predictions for 2017
A new forecast predicts that automated malware attacks will have a devastating effect on the internet of things (IoT). It also predicts the rise of the Shadownet (IoT botnets that can't be seen or measured using conventional tools), cloud... More »
Why IT Monitoring Tools Are Not Stopping Outages
Most organizations are still using network monitoring solutions that aren't very effective in predicting network performance issues and/or outages, according to a recent survey from Veriflow. The accompanying report, "Network Complexity, Change... More »
Positive Momentum for IT Will Build in 2017
It's a good time to be a CIO: Top organizational influencers are increasingly viewing IT leaders as essential contributors to critical business strategies. The potential for innovation seems limitless, and tech budgets are on the rise for the year... More »
Nine Advantages of Open Source Software
Even though some IT leaders shy away from open-source technology, its origins are rooted in traditional IT processes. Open-source software has come a long way over the years, and the always-active open-source communities are one of the primary... More »
Eight Interesting Facts About Java
Java, the long-lasting programming language, remains immensely popular—and for many good reasons. Java is the go-to language for millions of software developers. Java emerged as a tech juggernaut because of its unique portability and its... More »
EXPERT VOICES
Securing New Technology in the Public Sector
Emerging technologies are making their mark on public service, but secure management is vital to national security and to the delivery of citizen services. More »
The Head of Technology for Aramex Simplifies IT
The CTO of Aramex focuses on simplifying the logistics company’s infrastructure—and ensuring that his team remains ready for technology’s latest trends. More »
Adopting Digital Change Inside the Enterprise
Even with all the changes digital technologies have brought to the way organizations communicate externally, internally they still operate in a fundamentally siloed way. More »
Transformation Is a No. 1 Priority for Modern CIOs
For any digital transformation initiative to be successful, existing walls between business units and departments must come down. More »
Why IT and Agile Don’t Get Along
Even though agile practices may work effectively for a startup, it often works disastrously within a large corporation. More »
Engineering Analytics Uses IoT to Improve UX
When companies leverage IoT and engineering analytics, they can create immense value by eliminating waste, conserving energy and optimizing the supply chain. More »
